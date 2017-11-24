App
Nov 24, 2017 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru civic body says only 25 potholes exist on city roads, none under its jurisdiction

The Chief Minister had earlier, while setting a deadline to fill all the potholes by November 6, said that chief engineers will be held responsible if there are any potholes on roads

It is possible that as a Bengaluru citizen you struggle every day to find a patch of pothole-less road, but according to the city’s civic body, there are just 25 potholes in the city.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed that according to data received from its zonal engineers, only 25 potholes exist in the entire city. Interestingly, a month ago, the BBMP had accepted that there were 20,000 potholes on city roads.

Strangely, all 25 potholes reported by the civic body are new and were spotted on a few major road maintained by Road Infrastructure Department. Roads in the eight zones which fall under BBMP are free of potholes, according to the civic body.

The Chief Minister had earlier, while setting a deadline to fill all the potholes by November 6, said that chief engineers will be held responsible if there are any potholes on roads, reported The New Indian Express.

According to BBMP data, there are no potholes on any roads within Palike limits, including West, South, East, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, Yelahanka and Mahadevapura zones, the report added.

As per the report, according to its own reality check, potholes continue to dot many city roads, including Shantinagar, Hennur Road, Bellary Road, Narayanpura, Magadi Road and Rajkumar Road.

Last month, due to potholes and open drains clubbed with incessant rains had taken at least 10 lives.

Various members of civil society had protested against the administrative apathy and inability to fill potholed in the city. A well-known artist, Baadal Nanjundaswamy had transformed a water pool on the road into a mermaid’s pool with a live model Sonu Gowda posing as sea mermaid.

Baadal chose, for his art, a prominent intersection near the Parade Ground, just a stone's throw from the bustling MG Road, where he created a 'pond' — a pothole that had been water-logged for nearly a month and had stopped traffic every day.

#Bengaluru #India

