Behind the fire of Darjeeling protests: All you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Darjeeling remained on the boil on Thursday after Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung was booked for his alleged involvement in the killing of one person in violent clashes, even as the West Bengal government offered peace talks to defuse the crisis amid an indefinite shutdown.

The continuing turmoil in Darjeeling over the long-standing demand for a separate Gorkhaland state has witnessed violent clashes between police and protesters, with one civilian dying and one India Reserve Battalion commander suffering serious injuries. The GJM claims that three of its activists also died in the clashes.

But the fire that burns in Darjeeling today pales in comparison with the blood-stained history of the 1980s.

The struggle for a separate state for all Indian Nepalis based on ethnic and linguistic identity has been going on for more than three decades. Underdevelopment and government neglect have prompted other ethnic minorities living in the region to support the movement as well.

The movement for a separate state of Gorkhaland carved out of Darjeeling hills and its southern plains (Terai) has its roots in the alienation Gorkhas feel from the rest of West Bengal. The Nepalis of Darjeeling have a very different culture than the Bengalis of the state. A large number of them crossed over to India from Nepal after the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship between the two countries.

In 1970, the Nepali, Lepcha, and Bhutia communities for the first-time formally demanded that Darjeeling become a separate administrative unit. But the first mass mobilisation for a full-fledged Gorkhaland movement started in the 1980s under the leadership of Subhas Ghising and his National liberation Front (NLF).

There were violent protests throughout 1986-88 after the 11-point programme of NLF was launched in March 1986.

The state government’s stern approach and police retaliation against the protesters did not help in keeping the peace. More than 1,000 people died in the clashes that eventually led to the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council being formed under the chairmanship of Ghising. The body, sanctioned by the state government, administered the region till 2008 with part-autonomy.

Ghising had to resign in 2008 after losing public support, and his close aide Bimal Gurung emerged as the new leader of Gorkhas with his party Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

During the 2011 state assembly elections, GJM bagged three seats in Darjeeling and Bimal Gurung signed the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration treaty with the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government to create an autonomous body. Although Gurung claimed the demand for statehood was not dead, the movement eventually died down.

But encouraged by the Indian government giving statehood to Telengana in 2013, the long-standing demand for Gorkhaland emerged again. Bimal Gurung resigned from GTA and earned the ire of the government.

Last month, the movement received a fresh trigger when the West Bengal government declared that Bengali would be made a compulsory language for Classes 1 to 9 in all state-board schools.