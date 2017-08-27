Become soldiers of development: PM Modi's message for young entrepreneurs

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told 200 young CEO's them to become "soldiers of development" by working towards building the country.

Speaking to industry leaders and entrepreneurs at Champions of Change programme organised by NITI Aayog, Modi emphasised on self-reliance in terms of production and also spoke about promoting tourism.

Here are 10 key takeaways from his speech-

> PM Narendra Modi said that for the government, the welfare of the people and the happiness of citizens is supreme.

>Reiterating what he had said a few days back, Modi urged the audience to feel that country belongs to them and they have to work and add towards its growth. He further said that he always wonders where that nation will reach from the work done by its citizens.

> Mentioning Mahatma Gandhi, the PM said that he made everyone feel that he or she is working for the nation, which is a unique feat. The sense of belonging did wonder as it turned a struggle into a mass movement for freedom and we all are witness to the result.

> Asking the industry leaders to work in the same way, he said, “When we work together, we can solve several problems the country faces.”

> Modi urged the audience to contribute towards the development of tourism sector said that a market develops when tourists start coming to a place.

> He noted that tourism sector is like the chicken or egg dilemma. It is hard to determine what causes what—if a place is developed first then tourist come or when tourist starts coming then development starts.

> Modi cited examples of two success stories including Rann of Kachh—a white desert, where a market developed as tourists started to pour in.

> Modi put emphasis on self-reliance in technology and other fields and pitched for to reducing imports by manufacturing the products in India. This would keep country’s money in India, he pointed out.

> Concluding the speech, he thanked Arvind Panagariya for three years of service at NITI Aayog. Earlier this month, Panagariya, 65, decided to quit as Vice Chairman of the policy think-tank.