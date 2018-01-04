Be prepared to shell out Rs 915 for a ride on Lucknow-Delhi expressway

For a journey on the Lucknow-Delhi expressway you will have to shell out Rs 915, come January 15. While the travel from Lucknow to Agra could cost Rs 500.

The 302-km Lucknow-Agra expressway, the longest in the country, will have two toll plazas — one each at Lucknow and Agra side and will be operated by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority.

An official on Wednesday told Times of India that the exact price for a drive between Lucknow and Agra is yet to be finalised and that it is being discussed as to what amount will be charged at different exit points on the expressway.

“For instance, if one is going from Lucknow and exiting the expressway at Kannauj, he or she will inform the toll plaza at Lucknow and pay a reduced amount," the official added.

Another official was quoted saying that the work on the expressway is still unfinished. He said that there are toilets on the the highway, but restaurants and hotels will be built by April and petrol pumps by March.

Satish Mahana, Industries minister in Uttar Pradesh said that the government would collect the toll for the first two months and examine how the process works for this initial time period. A tender for toll collection will come out at a later stage.

The Lucknow-Agra Expressway was the chief project of former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and was inaugurated on November 21, 2016. It has brought down the Lucknow-Agra travel time to four hours, and Lucknow-Delhi to six hours.