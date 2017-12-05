App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 05, 2017 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Be cautious about privatisation of airports, says IATA chief

Against the backdrop of many airports worldwide, including in India, grappling with slot issues, he emphasised that airports should be protected with "iron-clad regulation that prioritises the national interest".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Flagging infrastructure challenges in the aviation sector, IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac today said governments should be cautious about privatising airports as "airport privatisation has not lived up to expectations".

Against the backdrop of many airports worldwide, including in India, grappling with slot issues, he emphasised that airports should be protected with "iron-clad regulation that prioritises the national interest". The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents around 275 airlines that account for 83 percent of global air traffic.

Speaking at the IATA Global Media Day, Juniac said airport infrastructure is not being built fast enough to cope with growth as a result of which slots at aerodromes are "so important".

"The scarce supply means that coordination is critical. "About two-thirds of airports needing slot coordination are in Europe. And there are bottlenecks around the world -- Sydney, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Mumbai, Mexico City, New York, Sao Paulo -- to name just a few. That demonstrates the size of the infrastructure challenge," he said.

related news

The Director-General and CEO of IATA also urged governments to ensure scarce capacity is allocated efficiently using global standards. In India, there are slot issues at two of the busiest airports -- Delhi and Mumbai -- amid rising passenger numbers and capacity constraints. Touching on the issue of privatisation of airports, Juniac struck a note of caution, saying "learn from past mistakes".

"To be blunt, we have not seen an airport privatisation that has fully lived up to expectations. And our members are very frustrated. Airport privatisation is an issue that needs careful attention and urgent thinking," he noted.

In 2017, airlines are projected to fly more than 4 billion people and 60 million tonnes of cargo over 20,000 city pairs. "In principle, our demands are rather simple. We need capacity to meet demand. Airports must be aligned with user needs for quality and technical specifications. And affordability is key," Juniac said.

tags #aviation #India

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.