BCI panel discusses Supreme Court crisis with Justice Arun Mishra

A Bar Council of India panel today met Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra and discussed the crisis in the apex judiciary.

Justice Mishra was assigned by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra a PIL relating to the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

Four senior Supreme Court judges -- J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- had on Friday mounted a virtual revolt against the CJI at a press meet here, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders, sending shockwaves across the judiciary and polity.

The panel led by BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra arrived at Justice Mishra's residence at around 2 p.m. and discussed the crisis during a short meeting.

The BCI delegation had earlier met justices Chelameswar, R K Agrawal, A M Khanwilkar and other top court judges and is likely to meet Chief Justice Misra.

Two top court judges -- justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao -- also met Justice Chelameswar, who had led the four judges in the unprecedented press conference on Friday at his official residence here, sources said.

The meeting of these judges took place soon after the seven-member delegation of the BCI, the regulatory body of lawyers, met Justice Chelameswar at his residence to discuss the crisis that has hit the judiciary.

A BCI source said that the BCI delegation's meetings with the judges will be on till late in the evening as some of the judges are away from Delhi.

The apex lawyers' body had yesterday held a meeting to discuss the developments that surfaced after the January 12 press conference by the four seniormost apex court judges.