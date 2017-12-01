Barack Obama graces Delhi, tells young leaders they are key to making a difference

Former US President Barack Obama on Friday encouraged young leaders from India to continue their fight against existing evils like climate change and gender inequality by making an impact through their work and empathising with those affected.

The former US President was speaking at a town hall event organised by The Obama Foundation in New Delhi, which was aimed at connecting, training and identifying young leaders from across the globe to come together and form a global community.

"There's never a better time to be a young person," he said.

Obama believes that young people are key to making a difference across the globe.

Asked by a young leader about how a healthy global health community can be achieved, Obama pointed out that the issue should be tackled at its roots. He said that prevention is the key to fighting the spread of diseases. For preventing diseases, he said that infrastructural issues — access to clean drinking water, sewage problems, among others — have to be rectified first and then one can concentrate on the nutrition problems of the society.

Obama also said that developing countries should take advantage of locally grown crops and not take to processed foods. He said obesity levels are very high in the US because of the dependence on processed foods.

Another question revolved around one of India's most debated laws — Section 377 that pertains to homosexuality — and the Transgender Persons Bill, 2016. Asked about how India can bring in the change and how equal rights can be achieved for the LGBT community, Obama said that connecting with people as human beings is important.

Obama pointed out that the change and the fight for equality starts with "finding your voice" and further telling your story in order to connect with the experiences of others. He added that this a long battle, even though once lawfully achieved, the stigmas remain and in order to fight the stigmas, one must be patient.