Banks request RBI to exempt all mark-to-market losses in December quarter

A group of state-owned banks has requested the Reserve Bank of India to exempt them from listing all mark-to-market losses on their government bond portfolios in December quarter and allow to spread them over the next two quarters, according to a report in The Economic Times.

"The sudden surge in yields has resulted in mark-to-market losses for many public sector banks, which are already bleeding under the bad loan burden. If they show it in one go, margins will dip drastically," the treasury head of a large bank told the paper on condition of anonymity.

In 2013, the RBI had permitted banks to spread their losses over a period, however, at that time the rupee was at a record low and bond yields had shot up about 100 basis points within a short span.

In the September-December quarter in 2017, the benchmark bond yields surged about 70 basis points amid concerns that the government might miss the fiscal deficit target of 3.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) due to federal borrowing.

The rise in bond yields brought down the prices expanding the losses incurred by banks who bet on dipping yields.

"The spike in yields was a bit unexpected. Many banks kept buying at dips expecting the yields to fall, but it backfired on them, resulting in losses," said another bank treasury head told the paper.

Apart from the banks approaching the central bank individually, the Fixed Income Money Markets and Derivatives Association is planning to take a joint move, said the report.

Some banks have asked RBI to clarify the accounting of recapitalisation bonds that the government will issue to support the banking sector.

"We do not know whether such bonds would be under the held-to-maturity or the available-for-sales categories. A lot depends on that," a banker told the paper.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha gave its approval for Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds for strengthening public sector banks (PSBs).

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Department of Financial Services has prepared a detailed plan with regard to capital infusion and the quantum that each bank will get out of Rs 80,000 crore during this fiscal for improving their capital adequacy ratio.