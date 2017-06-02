Ban on cattle trade would severely affect economy: Mizoram MP Ronald Sapa Tlau
The ban is also against the spirit of the citizen's right to eat as per his/her choice, he said.
Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha member Ronald Sapa Tlau on Friday said trade involving beef and buffalo meat contributes to 18 percent of the country's GDP and prohibition of cattle trade would severely affect the economy.
Addressing party workers at the Congress Bhavan, Tlau said that beef ban by the BJP led NDA government at the Centre has been opposed by many states in the country as it infringed the federal structure of India.
