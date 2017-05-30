Babri Masjid case LIVE: Court set to frame charges against Advani, Joshi, Bharti

Live now
May 30, 2017 01:00 PM IST
BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will appear before a special CBI court in Lucknow on Tuesday for framing of charges in the Babri Masjid demolition case.
The hearing is now underway.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Advani and welcomed him with a bouquet of flowers as the former deputy prime minister stopped at the VVIP guest house before leaving for the special court.
The top court had called the destruction of the medieval-era monument a "crime" which shook the "secular fabric of the Constitution" while allowing the CBI's plea seeking restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the four BJP leaders, including Katiyar (62), and others.
The Supreme Court had on April 19 ordered prosecution of Advani (89), Joshi (83), 58-year-old Bharti, and other accused for criminal conspiracy in the politically sensitive case. It had also ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years.
The court, which is hearing two separate cases relating to the demolition of the Babri masjid, would also frame charges against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Mahant Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan in the second matter.
Besides them, Special CBI judge S K Yadav had asked BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, VHP's Vishnu Hari Dalmia and a one-time firebrand Hindutva preacher Sadhvi Ritambara to present themselves before the court in person. While directing the accused to present themselves in person, the judge had said no application for adjournment or exemption from personal appearance shall be entertained.
