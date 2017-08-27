Baba Ram Rahim verdict: Curfew-like restrictions in Chandigarh, Panchkula

Curfew Like restrictions have been imposed in Chandigarh and Panchkula on Thursday, just a day before the judgment in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a special CBI court.

According to reports, the government was also mulling temporarily banning mobile internet services in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in case the situation deteriorates.

IANS reported that nearly two lakh sect followers have already descended on Panchkula and its nearby places from across the two states and its neighbouring areas.