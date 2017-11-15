App
Nov 14, 2017 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra & Mahindra launches updated Scorpio at Rs 9.97 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday launched an updated version of its SUV Scorpio with price starting at Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The new model comes with various enhanced features including higher power and new 6-speed transmission.

The new model comes with various enhanced features including higher power and new 6-speed transmission.

"Today as we launch the new all-powerful Scorpio, we have further enhanced its on-road presence while retaining its core DNA of power, thrill and adventure," M&M President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said in a statement.

The updated model now comes with an option of mHawk engine which has been enhanced to deliver higher power of 140 bhp and more torque of 320 Nm.

The vehicle also has enhanced technology features like the new reverse parking camera, new 1-touch lane change indicator and new auto window roll-up.

Other features include projector headlamps, 6-inch touch-screen infotainment with GPS and fully automatic temperature control.

