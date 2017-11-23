India Bike Week 2017: BMW Motorrad to debut this year at Goa event, may launch two new bikes

BMW Motorrad is set to make its debut at the India Bike Week 2017 which is scheduled for November 24 - 25, 2017 at Vagator in Goa.

The BMW Motorrad along with Triumph will take part in a parade on the opening day of the event. Along with that, the Motorrad pavilion will showcase 14 bikes which include MW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 R, BMW S 1000 R, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R 1200 GS Adventure, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW S 1000 XR, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW R 1200 RT.

The German auto and bike manufacturer is expected to use the occasion to launch the new BMW K 1600B and the new BMW R nineT Racer in India.

The R nineT series comes with air/oil cooled flat twin 4-stroke 1170cc engine, two camshaft and four radially aligned valves per cylinder. The engine delivers 81 kW (110 hp) power at 7750 rpm and torque of 116 Nm at 6000 rpm. The bike can achieve a speed of over 200 kmph.

The bike has a usable tank volume of 18 litres with three-litre reserve. The bike weighs 222kg (road ready).

BMW K 1600 series comes with oil/water cooled 4-stroke in-line 6-cylinder 1,649cc engine which delivers an output of 118 kw at 7,750 rpm and torque of 175 Nm at 5,250 rpm. This bike is also capable of running at over 200 kmph.

The attendees to the IBW 2017 will get a chance to talk with experts and see the mean machines from BMW.

Along with the motorbikes, an exclusive VIP zone, R nine T Café Bar, and BMW Motorrad Beer Garden will also be part of the IBW 2017.

The company is finalising the launch dates for the BMW 310GS in India. “We are presently in the process of setting up the business operations in India and finalising the launch dates for the BMW 310GS,” the company said.