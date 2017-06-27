App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 27, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In address to Indian-Americans, Modi 'Attocks' Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi caused a major stir during an address to Indian Americans on Sunday by referring to the westernmost point of the country as ‘Attock’, which today lies in present day Pakistan

In address to Indian-Americans, Modi 'Attocks' Pakistan

Sangeeta Bose

Moneycontrol News 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi caused a major stir during an address to Indian Americans on Sunday by referring to the westernmost point of the country as ‘Attock’, which today lies in present day Pakistan.

"Jab sawa sou crore Bharatiyon ka jazba, kuch kar dikhane ka jazba... Kashmir se Kanyakumari, Attock se Cuttack, poore desh me anubhav hota ho, to deshwasiyon, main aapko vishwas dilata hoon... pichhle kai saalon se jo gati nahin thi, usse tez gati se Bharat aage badh raha hai," Modi told 600 handpicked Indian Americans near Washington yesterday.

(When the zest of 125 crore Indians, the zest to achieve something... from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Attock to Cuttack, is felt in the whole country, then countrymen, I assure you... the pace that was missing in the past many years, India is moving ahead at a faster pace than that.)

“Attock to Cuttack” and “Khyber to Kanyakumari” were colloquial phrases commonly used in pre-partition India to highlight the expanse of the country. After partition, these were widely replaced by “Kashmir to Kanyakumari” and “Kutch to Cuttack”.

Critics attacked the PM over the gaffe, with some wondering whether the occurrence was a general slip of tongue or an instance of weakness in the PM’s understanding of the country's geography.

It also invited criticism from certain sections as the Sangh Parivar still continues to retain its dream of establishing an “Akhand Bharat”- an undivided India stretching from Pakistan to Myanmar.

In this context, the phrase 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' that is cited not by Modi alone but many other leaders, is not completely accurate either.

The PM has in the past had similar slips of tongue- once placing Taxila, now in Pakistan, in Bihar, and once confusing Bhutan with Nepal on a foreign visit.

tags #Current Affairs #Narendra Modi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.