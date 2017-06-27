In address to Indian-Americans, Modi 'Attocks' Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi caused a major stir during an address to Indian Americans on Sunday by referring to the westernmost point of the country as ‘Attock’, which today lies in present day Pakistan.

"Jab sawa sou crore Bharatiyon ka jazba, kuch kar dikhane ka jazba... Kashmir se Kanyakumari, Attock se Cuttack, poore desh me anubhav hota ho, to deshwasiyon, main aapko vishwas dilata hoon... pichhle kai saalon se jo gati nahin thi, usse tez gati se Bharat aage badh raha hai," Modi told 600 handpicked Indian Americans near Washington yesterday.



PM: Diaspora is assured that if they have problem, Indian Embassy will find a solution pic.twitter.com/j0WYkj8dCA

— Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 25, 2017

(When the zest of 125 crore Indians, the zest to achieve something... from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Attock to Cuttack, is felt in the whole country, then countrymen, I assure you... the pace that was missing in the past many years, India is moving ahead at a faster pace than that.)

“Attock to Cuttack” and “Khyber to Kanyakumari” were colloquial phrases commonly used in pre-partition India to highlight the expanse of the country. After partition, these were widely replaced by “Kashmir to Kanyakumari” and “Kutch to Cuttack”.

Critics attacked the PM over the gaffe, with some wondering whether the occurrence was a general slip of tongue or an instance of weakness in the PM’s understanding of the country's geography.

It also invited criticism from certain sections as the Sangh Parivar still continues to retain its dream of establishing an “Akhand Bharat”- an undivided India stretching from Pakistan to Myanmar.

In this context, the phrase 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' that is cited not by Modi alone but many other leaders, is not completely accurate either.

The PM has in the past had similar slips of tongue- once placing Taxila, now in Pakistan, in Bihar, and once confusing Bhutan with Nepal on a foreign visit.