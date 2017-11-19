At Rajasthan spirituality fair, Kareena-Saif marriage cited as example of love jihad

The Rajasthan government has asked all schools to take students to a fair organised by Hindu Spirituality and Service Foundation where students are warned against love jihad and Christian conspiracies.

According to directions of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Vasudev Devnani, government and private schools in Jaipur have been asked to help organisers of the fair by getting students to attend it, as per media reports.

Various stalls in the fair are distributing pamphlets to “warn” the students. A Bajrang Dal stall has books explaining how girls can save themselves from "love jihad", citing actors Aamir and Saif Ali Khan's case in which the men "abandoned their Hindu wives to marry other Hindu women," according to News18.

The book explains how a Muslim boy lures a Hindu girl into marrying him. "Muslim boys' regular visits to Hindu households, their incessant conversations with Hindu daughters, their respect for parents, who they address as 'mataji and pitaji' etc. are all part of a larger scheme," the pamphlet reads.

Eventually, a girl falls in love with the boy and demands to marry him. But when the family refuses to give assent, girls elope with Muslim boys, get married in an Islamic way, and convert to Islam, the pamphlet further explains.

Another pamphlet says that after converting Hindu women, Muslim men throw them either into prostitution business or use them to spread "violent jihad". The pamphlets also mention the money offered by Mulsim men to attract Hindu women.

Source: News18

The stated objective of the fair is “to convey the message of way of living through the Saanatan Dharam which accepted peaceful co-existence with ever belief as also to bring together small pockets of the tremendous work done by the society at large which if combined together can bring forward the gigantic contribution by the society in India and that too in every conceivable field,” according to its website.

The directives of the Rajasthan government met criticism from opposition parties. Congress accused CM Vasundhara Raje of failing to deliver on promises, diverting people's attention to topics of no consequence.

Sachin Pilot, Congress leader, accused the government of "spreading venom among school kids". "They want to alter the narrative -- from real issues of job and corruption -- for the purpose of elections," he said.