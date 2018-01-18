Assembly elections: Tripura votes on February 18; Meghalaya, Nagaland polls on February 27

The assembly elections in Tripura will be held on February 18, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27, the Election Commission said today.

Announcing the poll dates, Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti said the counting in the three states will be held on March 3.

The term of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies is ending on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively.

The three assemblies have 60 members each.