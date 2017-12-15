Assembly elections 2017: Tejashwi Yadav takes a jibe at exit poll predictions

With all exit poll results indicating BJP victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav feels that it is too early to get swayed by yesterday’s events.

"Remember #ExitPoll predictions for Bihar Elections- 2015", tweeted Tejashwi tweeted on Thursday after the exit poll predictions were announced. In the Bihar elections, the 'grand alliance' of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nitish Kumar's JD (U) scripted a surprising victory over the BJP.

The BJP-led NDA was tipped to form the government in Bihar at that time, primarily riding on the Modi wave.

At the time, barring one, all exit polls predicted the NDA will get a majority. Today's Chanakya had to apologise for the debacle.

As many as five exit polls have predicted a resounding win for BJP in Gujarat, while three exit polls showed a similar story for the Modi-led party in Himachal Pradesh.