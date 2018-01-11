App

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 10, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam to build 83,000 houses under new policy

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Assam government today said it would build 83,000 houses in urban areas for the financially weaker section of the society under a new Affordable Housing Policy.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the Urban Development Department to prepare the policy at the earliest.

"Government of Assam would soon adopt an Affordable Housing Policy in the state taking into consideration the specific needs of the financially weaker section of the society and effecting suitable modification of the existing by laws," an official release said.

The decision was taken at a meeting in which proposed projects of the Assam State Housing Board were discussed.

"Our government is committed to ensure housing for all and we would construct 83,000 houses at urban areas for the Lower Income Group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS)", Sonowal said during the meeting.

He also asked the Assam State Housing Board to complete survey of its assets and conduct their valuation in a time bound manner so that bigger projects could be taken up.

tags #Assam #India #Politics

