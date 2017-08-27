Assam flood situation improves; Brahmaputra flowing below red mark

The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Friday with waters of the Brahmaputra river and many of its tributaries flowing below the red mark, even as seven districts in the state were still inundated.

Around 2.67 lakh people in 472 villages of the state are still affected by the deluge. Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Golaghat districts are flood- hit, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said.

Nearly 36,000 hectares of farmland are still inundated, it said, adding only the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat is flowing above the danger level.

With people returning to their homes, only 62 relief camps were operating in Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Chirang and Nagaon districts where 25,253 people were taking shelter.

There were reports that roads in Jorhat district, a bridge in Morigaon and a school in Dibrugarh district have been damaged.

The third wave of the devastating flood has so far claimed the lives of 72 persons across Assam. In total, 156 people have died in this year's flood-related incidents in the state.