App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 25, 2017 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam flood situation improves; Brahmaputra flowing below red mark

Around 2.67 lakh people in 472 villages of the state are still affected by the deluge.

Assam flood situation improves; Brahmaputra flowing below red mark

The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Friday with waters of the Brahmaputra river and many of its tributaries flowing below the red mark, even as seven districts in the state were still inundated.

Around 2.67 lakh people in 472 villages of the state are still affected by the deluge. Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Golaghat districts are flood- hit, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said.

Nearly 36,000 hectares of farmland are still inundated, it said, adding only the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat is flowing above the danger level.

With people returning to their homes, only 62 relief camps were operating in Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Chirang and Nagaon districts where 25,253 people were taking shelter.

There were reports that roads in Jorhat district, a bridge in Morigaon and a school in Dibrugarh district have been damaged.

The third wave of the devastating flood has so far claimed the lives of 72 persons across Assam. In total, 156 people have died in this year's flood-related incidents in the state.

tags #Assam #Business #Current Affairs #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.