Assam AHSEC HS Result 2017 to be declared today at 10 am; check on ahsec.nic.in

AHSEC HS Result 2017 to be declared today at 10 am.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Higher Secondary HS Class 12th Result 2017 on May 30 at 10 am on the board’s official website ahsec.nic.in and on resultsassam.nic.in.

AHSEC will declare HS Result 2o17 for all three streams, Arts, Science and Commerce.

Students can also check their result on private results-tracking websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and jagranjosh.com

Here’s how you can check the results:

> Log on to the Assam Board official website ahsec.nic.in or on resultsassam.nic.in > Click on Higher Secondary Examination HS Result 2017 tab.> Enter your roll number and other details.

> Once you click on submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Don’t forget to take a print of your result for future reference.

This year, around 2.5 lakh students sat for the AHSEC Class 12 exams. Of this, 1,94,069 students were for Arts stream, 17,894 were in commerce and the 37,350 students were in science stream.

In 2015-16, around 3,78,671s students had appeared for the Assam higher secondary exam. The overall pass percentage in the previous academic year was 84.73 percent.