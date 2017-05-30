Assam AHSEC HS Result 2017 declared on ahsec.nic.in, examresults.net

AHSEC HS Result 2017 to be declared today at 10 am.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the Higher Secondary HS Class 12th Result 2017. While the board’s official websites ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in are down due to traffic, students can check their results at examresults.net.

AHSEC HS Result 2o17 for all three streams, Arts, Science and Commerce have been declared.

The AHSEC Class 12 Result were declared in the first week of June last year. However, considering admissions to Delhi University and other affiliated colleges kicks off early, the AHSEC Board decided to speed up the process of assessing papers and declare the Assam Board Class 12 Result in the last week of May itself.

Students can also check their result on private results-tracking websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and jagranjosh.com

Here’s how you can check the results:

> Log on to the Assam Board official website ahsec.nic.in or on resultsassam.nic.in > Click on Higher Secondary Examination HS Result 2017 tab.> Enter your roll number and other details.

> Once you click on submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Don’t forget to take a print of your result for future reference.

This year, around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 exams. Of this, 1,94,069 students were for Arts stream, 17,894 were in commerce and the 37,350 students were in science stream.

In 2015-16, around 3,78,671s students had appeared for the Assam higher secondary exam. The overall pass percentage in the previous academic year was 84.73 percent.