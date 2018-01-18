Aspirants attending army recruitment 'take control' of a train in MP, force it to turn back

A recruitment drive organised by the army in Guna turned out to be a horrible experience for passengers and authorities of Indian Railways after thousands of aspirants raised havoc across railway property and ended up literally 'hijacking' a train.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the episode unfolded after the army decided to conduct a recruitment drive at Guna from 8th to 22nd of this month. Troubles soon started after the bulk of the aspirants decided to use railway transport to reach the venue of the recruitment. Soon the railway authorities, especially those in the Guna-Gwalior area were faced with an unprecedented number of passengers, many of whom were ticketless.

However, things turned to worse on January 11 after aspirants, who found it difficult to find a train back home from Guna forcibly entered the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojna train plying from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh to Rameshwaram.

They allegedly forced the Loco Pilot to take the train back to Shivpuri lying at a distance of over 100 km. When the Railway Police Force (RPF) finally intervened and rescued the train, many illegally boarded other trains that were going to Gwalior.

The group soon filled the entire bogeys including reserved compartments as RPF and passengers watched helplessly. “A large number of youngsters entered the coach at the station. They were laughing, mouthing abuses and misbehaving with passengers but we were helpless to do anything. It was horrible,” a passenger was quoted saying in the report.

What is more surprising is the fact that the railway authorities have not initiated any action against the aspirants for the troubles they had caused. Instead, a blame game has started between railway, district and army officials about who was responsible for the havoc.

District authorities blamed the army for choosing sparsely connected Guna for the recruitment drive adding that both railway and army had failed to coordinate with each other. Army officials, on the other hand, blamed railway authorities for not complying with their demands to run special trains for candidates.

The railway authorities, while acknowledging that the army had made such a demand, stated that there was no clarity regarding who will take up the expense of running a special train.

“The Army told us to take money from the candidates, but it is a normal practice for those appearing for such exams to travel ticketless. We mostly look the other way in such instances, considering that most of the candidates are poor,” a Railway official was quoted as saying in the report.