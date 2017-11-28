Ashok Khemka questions appointment of Haryana RERA chief

Ashok Khemka, the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer from Haryana who is known for his frequent transfers, has questioned the appointment of a senior bureaucrat who gave a clean chit to the Robert Vadra-DLF deal in 2012 as RERA chief.

“An officer, who was member of committee that gave clean chit to VADRA-DLF land-licensing deal in 2012, is now rewarded with the lucrative post of real estate regulator. Instead of being hauled up, some continue to make hay. What could be the secret mantra of their ‘successes’?” Khemka tweeted on Sunday.

The Haryana government had announced on Sunday that Krishan Kumar Khandelwal who retired recently would head the state chapter of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Khandelwal was a part of the three-member committee who had given a controversial clean chit to the deal between UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and the real-estate developer DLF.

Vadra’s company Skylight Hospitality had purchased land at a cheaper rate in Gurugram (then Gurgaon) and after obtaining a change of land use license, sold it to DLF in a Rs 58-crore deal. At that time Congress was in power in the state and at the centre.

Khemka, later in 2012, had famously cancelled the mutation of the deal between both the companies. The 3.5-acre land had cost Vadra’s company just Rs 15 crore and on selling it, he profited to the tune of Rs 43 crore in a very short span of time.

Khemka was reprimanded for his actions by the Bhupendra Singh Hooda government and faced a charge-sheet.

Ashok Khemka, the 1991-batch officer has been transferred 45 times in last 26 years. The latest came earlier this month when he was given the charge of principal secretary, sports and youth affairs.