Dec 15, 2017 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

ASCI welcomes ban on condom ads on TV channels

Advertising sector watchdog ASCI on Friday welcomed the government decision to ban condom ads on TV channels between 6 am and 10 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Advertising sector watchdog ASCI on Friday welcomed the government decision to ban condom ads on TV channels between 6 am and 10 pm, saying such adverts focus on sensationalism to grab eyeballs rather than being educative about the benefits of condom usage.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on December 11 issued an advisory to all television channels to restrict condom advertisements to late night between 10 pm and 6 am.

The ASCI said its Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) in recent times has received complaints against condom ads with explicit adult content being aired during family viewing hours, requesting the watchdog to declare a ban on them.

"Some of the condom advertisements are detrimental to the children's sensibilities as they focus on sensationalising the act and play heavily on sexual content to grab eyeballs rather than being educative, informative and focused on the benefits of condom usage for an audience of all age groups," ASCI said.

The ministry said it was brought to its notice that some channels carry advertisements of condoms repeatedly which are alleged to be indecent, especially for children.

The decision was taken after the ASCI had suggested the government to consider restricting the telecast of sexually explicit condom advertisements during watershed hours of 10 pm to 6 am so that exposure to pre-teens could be minimised.

ASCI Secretary General Shweta Purandare said ads that were complained against were not about HIV protection, prevention of teenage pregnancy or population control but instead focussed on sexual titillation, highlighting product flavours or features, which made them embarrassing and distasteful to be viewed especially in the presence of children during family viewing hours.

The concept of watershed hours is also practiced globally in various countries like Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Kenya, UK and US, ASCI said.

