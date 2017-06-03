As monsoon approaches, Kejriwal orders repair of PWD roads in Delhi

With the monsoon approaching Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed the Chief Secretary to ensure repair of all PWD roads by July 31.

In a note to Chief Secretary M M Kutty, Kejriwal said he and PWD Minister Satyendra Jain would also conduct random inspections once the department secretary himself certifies the completion work.

"Some of the PWD roads in Delhi are in pretty bad shape and need urgent repairs. Delhi government has already provided an adequate budget for the same. The chief secretary is directed to ensure repair of all PWD roads by July 31," the Delhi chief minister said in the note.

In the city, 1,200 km of roads come under the Public Works Department of the Delhi government.

During every monsoon, Delhiites have to face waterlogging on the city's roads with agencies passing the buck among each other.

"PWD secretary himself should inspect the roads thereafter and satisfy himself after which, myself and PWD minister will do the random inspection," Kejriwal also said.

The Chief Minister last month had made Kutty an in- charge of monitoring the monsoon-related preparations. He had also drawn up an action plan on how to fix accountability of officers responsible for desilting and cleaning of drains.

The Delhi government has already announced that by June 7, all major drains in the national capital will be desilted so that people won't have to face waterlogging.

The government has made it clear that if people face such problem, officers concerned will be held responsible if there is a complaint against the same.