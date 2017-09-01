As GDP growth falls to 5.7% in Q1, India lags China for 2nd quarter in a row

Moneycontrol News

India’s GDP slumped to a three-year low of 5.7 percent during the April-June quarter, according to data reported by Central Statistics Office (CSO). India has fallen behind China for the second quarter in a row whereas China showed to a 6.9 percent growth rate in both January- March and April-June quarters.

China keeps its number 1 tag as the world’s fastest growing major economy as India falls behind China for the second quarter in a row.

The Indian economy grew at 5.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter of 2017, a slowdown compared to 6.1 percent in the previous period.

Experts say that this is a result of slowdown in consumer spending and exports in India.

source: tradingeconomics.com

A report by Kotak also added that the slowdown in first quarter of FY18, was largely led by high destocking in the run-up to GST, thereby dragging industrial growth to 1.6 percent from 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter FY17 and 7.4 percent in the first quarter of FY17.

The CSO’s press conference noted that rise in the price of intermediate goods contributed to the slowdown in corporate gross value added.

Agricultural growth was dragged down by weaker animal husbandry sector’s growth despite record high crop production. Also, despite the central government’s front-loaded expenditure, growth in ‘public administration, defense, etc.’ remained moderate, the Kotak report adds.

Going ahead, the report predicts that growth might have bottomed out in the first quarter of FY18 with a gradual recovery ahead, constraints in the form of low capacity utilization, private sector debt overhang, fiscal limitations and weak exports might keep the recovery muted.

The Chinese economy grew at the same rate as in the earlier period. "Growth remained at its strongest level since the third quarter of 2015, as industrial output and retail sales picked up while fixed-asset investment remained strong," Tradingeconomics says.