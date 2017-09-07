As Abu Salem gets a life term for 1993 Mumbai blasts, here's a recap of who did what

Moneycontrol News

The special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court on Thursday pronounced sentences for five convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, bringing back memories of a black day that saw 257 people killed and more than 700 injured in India's financial capital.

On March 12, 1993, there were 13 explosions at prominent areas of the city in the space of 140 minutes.

On Thursday, the men convicted for being responsible for the blasts were handed their punishments. Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan were sentenced to death while Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan were sentenced to life imprisonment by the court. Riyaz Siddique was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Salem was convicted by the court for transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai in the build-up to the blasts. He had handed over the weapons to actor Sanjay Dutt, who served a jail term for illegally possessing weapons at his residence on January 16, 1993.

The court had dropped certain charges against Salem in 2013 after the CBI moved a plea stating that the charges were against the extradition treaty between India and Portugal.

Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2004 on the assurance by the Indian government that a death penalty will not be handed out to him in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.

Karumullah Khan had ensured the arrival of RDX at Shekhadi in coastal Maharashtra. The 1993 blast was the first terror attack on Indian soil in which RDX was used as the explosive material, reported News 18.

The first bomb exploded at 1:30 pm inside a car parked at the basement of the Bombay Stock Exchange. The series of car and scooter blasts continued till 3.40 pm at many locations in the city.

In June, Salem and five other accused - Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Tahir Merchant, Riaz Siddiqui and Karimullah - had been held guilty by the special TADA court in relation to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

The other blast locations include the Fisherman's Colony in Mahim causeway, Zaveri Bazaar, Plaza Cinema, Century Bazaar, Katha Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, the Air India Building, Hotel Juhu Centaur, Worli and the Passport Office. Grenades were lobbed at Sahar Airport.

The mastermind behind the blasts, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and the prime accused, Tiger Memon, also a close associate of Karumullah Khan, remain absconding.