App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 07, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Abu Salem gets a life term for 1993 Mumbai blasts, here's a recap of who did what

On March 12, 1993, there were 13 explosions at prominent areas of the city in the space of 140 minutes.

As Abu Salem gets a life term for 1993 Mumbai blasts, here's a recap of who did what

Moneycontrol News

The special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court on Thursday pronounced sentences for five convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, bringing back memories of a black day that saw 257 people killed and more than 700 injured in India's financial capital.

On March 12, 1993, there were 13 explosions at prominent areas of the city in the space of 140 minutes.

On Thursday, the men convicted for being responsible for the blasts were handed their punishments. Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan were sentenced to death while Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan were sentenced to life imprisonment by the court. Riyaz Siddique was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Salem was convicted by the court for transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai in the build-up to the blasts. He had handed over the weapons to actor Sanjay Dutt, who served a jail term for illegally possessing weapons at his residence on January 16, 1993.

The court had dropped certain charges against Salem in 2013 after the CBI moved a plea stating that the charges were against the extradition treaty between India and Portugal.

Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2004 on the assurance by the Indian government that a death penalty will not be handed out to him in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.

Karumullah Khan had ensured the arrival of RDX at Shekhadi in coastal Maharashtra. The 1993 blast was the first terror attack on Indian soil in which RDX was used as the explosive material, reported News 18.

The first bomb exploded at 1:30 pm inside a car parked at the basement of the Bombay Stock Exchange. The series of car and scooter blasts continued till 3.40 pm at many locations in the city.

In June, Salem and five other accused - Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Tahir Merchant, Riaz Siddiqui and Karimullah - had been held guilty by the special TADA court in relation to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

The other blast locations include the Fisherman's Colony in Mahim causeway, Zaveri Bazaar, Plaza Cinema, Century Bazaar, Katha Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, the Air India Building, Hotel Juhu Centaur, Worli and the Passport Office. Grenades were lobbed at Sahar Airport.

The mastermind behind the blasts, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and the prime accused, Tiger Memon, also a close associate of Karumullah Khan, remain absconding.

tags #Abu Salem #Business #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.