Arunachal river turns black: China's state-run media says country won't pollute own territory

Chinese media has refuted the country’s role in polluting River Siang in Arunachal Pradesh. The report stated that the country will not pollute its own river as it considered the frontier state an integral part of its 'South Tibet' territory.

The report in Global Times, the Chinese state mouthpiece, claimed that Arunachal Pradesh is a part of China’s southern Tibet region, and as a country, China is determined to preserve its environment. "South Tibet is the territory of China, which has the duty to preserve local environment," a researcher was quoted saying in the Global Times report.

The issue came to light after news emerged that the Siang river, known as Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet had turned black. Officials had hinted that this may be due to some construction activity being carried out in Tibet by China. The development had raised concerns across the country as Siang, which is a main constituent of Brahmaputra had earlier been in news for alleged Chinese plans to divert its water to the arid Xinjiang region.

However, the Chinese media has openly refuted the allegation. Alleging that India is trying to incite anti-China sentiments, the report claimed that India has made a ‘mountain out of a molehill’.

It also criticised India for thwarting what it claimed as Chinese attempts to improve bilateral relationships."China has overcome all sorts of difficulties to seek India's cooperation in areas such as the hydrological flood reporting of trans-border rivers," a foreign ministry spokesperson was quoted saying in the report.

The rise of slag in the river has raised concerns that China may use its strategic position in Tibet to control river flows into India as a mode to exert pressure. Earlier Chinese reluctance to transfer hydrological data about floods, citing reconstruction work being conducted on its hydrological stations had led to severe damages in India.