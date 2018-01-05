Arunachal CM seeks resources from Centre for new infrastructure

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today pleaded with the Centre for resources to create new infrastructure to replace the outdated structures belonging to the erstwhile in North East Frontier Agency.

Khandu, who along with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju called on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the national capital, expressed the need for a comprehensive package for addressing the critical infrastructure gaps, an official release here said.

Transmission lines, social infrastructure of health and education were also part of the package considering the fact that several new districts including two divisional headquarters have been established.

Khandu while briefing the union finance minister on the initiatives undertaken by his government to improve governance with an endeavour to put in place a mechanism for accountable and efficient delivery of services to the citizens, said that the people of the state have already seen a palpable change in the policies and approach of the Centre towards the north eastern region.

“I am confident that with considerate approach and active support of the union government the people of Arunachal Pradesh will witness an era of rapid development this new year,” he said.

The chief minister sought Jaitley’s personal support in the early commencement of construction of the civil airport at Hollongi, construction of a frontier highway under the active consideration under ministry of home affairs, East-West industrial corridor, water supply plan, enhancement of SDRF and NDRF grants to the state with special relaxation and change in modalities of expenditure.

Support was also sought for establishment of a cantonment based at Itanagar as assured by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her last visit to the state capital and release of one time grant of Rs 1060 crore for several crucial unfinished centrally sponsored schemes, the release added.