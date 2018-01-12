App
Jan 11, 2018 10:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is temporary, says RSS's Indresh Kumar

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The status of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is "temporary", RSS leader Indresh Kumar said today as he stressed that the occupation of Indian land by China and Pakistan was unconstitutional.

India was suffering from Pakistan's sponsored terrorism and secessionism and over 66,000 people had lost their lives since 1972 due to this, he said.

According to a statement issued here, the senior RSS leader said that Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was "temporary". He was in the city today to attend 'Yuva Sansad 2018'.

"Terrorist activities have reduced due to the policies of government and separatist leaders are in jails. Efforts to bring youths in Jammu and Kashmir to the mainstream are yielding positive results," he claimed.

On the Ram Temple in Ayodhya issue, he said that even Muslims did not want a mosque to be built at the site as there are rules for construction of mosques.

The RSS leader, who has often made controversial remarks in the past, claimed the occupation of land by Shias and Sunnis was immoral.

Muslims in Ayodhya concede that occupying the land was a mistake by their ancestors and there was no need to have a mosque in the name of Babar, the statement said.

Kumar claimed that China had to bow down to India under diplomatic pressure on the Doklam issue. He said that war with China was not a solution to the problem.

He also said that the occupation by China and Pakistan of Indian territory was unconstitutional.

