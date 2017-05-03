App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 03, 2017 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Army test-fires Brahmos land-attack missile for 2nd day

For the second consecutive day, the Indian Army today successfully test fired an advanced version of the Brahmos land-attack cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Army test-fires Brahmos land-attack missile for 2nd day

For the second consecutive day, the Indian Army today successfully test fired an advanced version of the Brahmos land-attack cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The test firing was carried out by the army's elite 'Strike One corps' in full operational land-to-land configurations at its full-range, the army said.

"This is the fifth consecutive time when the Block-III version of Brahmos LACM (land attack cruise missile) has been successfully launched and hit the land-based target in 'top- attack' mode, an incredible feat not achieved by any other weapon system of its genre," the Army said in a statement.

The test-firing came amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan following beheading of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani military.

The long-range tactical weapon was tested from the same location which was used in yesterday's test firing.

The army said the multi-role missile "successfully hit" the land-based target with desired precision, demonstrating its accuracy of less than one metre.

"These successful firings of the supersonic cruise missile were carried out in full operational land-to-land configurations from Mobile Autonomous Launchers (MAL) at its full-range," the army said. The Indian Army, which became the first land force in the world to deploy the Brahmos in 2007, has raised several regiments of this formidable weapon.

Jointly developed by India and Russia, the multi-platform Brahmos is capable of being launched from land, sea and air against surface and sea-based targets.

tags #BrahMos #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.