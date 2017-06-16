App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 15, 2017 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Army kills villager mistaking him to be an ultra

The Army opened fire on a villager mistaking him for being an ultra in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, killing him on the spot.

Army kills villager mistaking him to be an ultra

The Army opened fire on a villager mistaking him for being an ultra in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, killing him on the spot.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, Defence PRO Colonel Chiranjit Konwer said on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence regarding movement of a hardcore terrorist group, the Army personnel challenged the person when he arrived at the spot.

The person identified as Thingtu Ngemu made "very suspicious movements" and rushed towards the troop following which the Army opened fire, resulting in his death, Konwer said.

tags #Army #Current Affairs #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.