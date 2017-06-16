Army kills villager mistaking him to be an ultra

The Army opened fire on a villager mistaking him for being an ultra in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, killing him on the spot.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, Defence PRO Colonel Chiranjit Konwer said on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence regarding movement of a hardcore terrorist group, the Army personnel challenged the person when he arrived at the spot.

The person identified as Thingtu Ngemu made "very suspicious movements" and rushed towards the troop following which the Army opened fire, resulting in his death, Konwer said.