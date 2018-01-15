App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 15, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Any villager can meet the dealer before dying of hunger': PDS dealer in Jharkhand

The food minister had asked the dealers to allow people to avail food without Aadhaar. Though, the dealer said that he has put up the notice on his own accord

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Public Distribution System (PDS) dealer in Jharkhand has put up a notice that if anyone with or without Aadhaar card in the village is "dying of hunger" can contact the dealer.

Fulchandra Biruty, a distributor in Rutasai village of Tantnagar block in Pashchimi Singhbhum district, has pasted the notice in his shop. The notice, brought to our attention through a post by Kavita Srivastava on Twitter, reads: “Any cardholder or any villager can meet their dealer before dying of Hunger.” The notice is signed Fulchand Biruty.

When Moneycontrol contacted Biruty, he confirmed the notice is correct said that the food, public distribution & consumer affairs minister Saryu Roy in a visit to Tantnagar had asked the dealers to allow non-Aadhaar holders to avail the benefits.

Moneycontrol could not verify Biruty’s claim as the minister could not be immediately reached on his office’s phone. This story will be updated whenever and if there is a response to the mail sent by us.

related news

However, in October last year, Roy had said following the death of an 11-year-old that Aadhaar was not mandatory collect food grains. "Aadhaar card is not mandatory. “Any card, including a driver's license and voter ID card or any specified card, is permissible for procuring food grains," Roy had said.

Though, Biruty added that he has put up the notice on his own accord. “Hum paper me padhte rehte hai ki log mar rahe hai so notice laga diye (I keep reading in newspapers that people are dying, so I put up the notice),” Biruty said.

On being asked, if there has been any death due to starvation in his village, his answer was negative. He also added that there is ample supply of foodgrains to his shop.

In recent months, Jharkhand government has faced criticism over multiple reports of deaths due to starvation in the state. Overall, India stood 100th among 119 countries, behind Bangladesh and North Korea, in World Hunger Index prepared by International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).

tags #Business #India #Jharkhand #PDS

most popular

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.