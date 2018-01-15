'Any villager can meet the dealer before dying of hunger': PDS dealer in Jharkhand

A Public Distribution System (PDS) dealer in Jharkhand has put up a notice that if anyone with or without Aadhaar card in the village is "dying of hunger" can contact the dealer.

Fulchandra Biruty, a distributor in Rutasai village of Tantnagar block in Pashchimi Singhbhum district, has pasted the notice in his shop. The notice, brought to our attention through a post by Kavita Srivastava on Twitter, reads: “Any cardholder or any villager can meet their dealer before dying of Hunger.” The notice is signed Fulchand Biruty.

When Moneycontrol contacted Biruty, he confirmed the notice is correct said that the food, public distribution & consumer affairs minister Saryu Roy in a visit to Tantnagar had asked the dealers to allow non-Aadhaar holders to avail the benefits.

Moneycontrol could not verify Biruty’s claim as the minister could not be immediately reached on his office’s phone. This story will be updated whenever and if there is a response to the mail sent by us.

However, in October last year, Roy had said following the death of an 11-year-old that Aadhaar was not mandatory collect food grains. "Aadhaar card is not mandatory. “Any card, including a driver's license and voter ID card or any specified card, is permissible for procuring food grains," Roy had said.

Though, Biruty added that he has put up the notice on his own accord. “Hum paper me padhte rehte hai ki log mar rahe hai so notice laga diye (I keep reading in newspapers that people are dying, so I put up the notice),” Biruty said.

On being asked, if there has been any death due to starvation in his village, his answer was negative. He also added that there is ample supply of foodgrains to his shop.