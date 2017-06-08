Anti-dumping duty extended on gypsum plaster boards for 1 year

App
Jun 08, 2017 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

The government has extended an anti-dumping duty on imports of gypsum plaster boards from China, Indonesia, Thailand, and UAE to protect domestic players.

Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd had sought an extension of the duty on the imports of the boards from these four countries.

In April 2013, an anti-dumping duty of up to USD 73.8 per cubic meter was imposed till June 7 this year.

"Unless revoked earlier, (the duty) shall remain in force up to and inclusive of the 6 June 2018," the Finance Ministry has said in a notification.

Countries impose anti-dumping duties to guard domestic industry against the surge in below-cost imports.

India has also imposed similar duties on several other products including steel, fabrics, and chemicals being exported by different countries here like China.

Anti-dumping steps are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry.

They are not a measure to restrict import or cause an unjustified increase in the cost of products.

tags #anti-dumping #India

