Dec 14, 2017 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anna Hazare to address rally at Delhi Ramlila Ground on Jan 23

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Social activist Anna Hazare announced that he would address a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Ground on January 23, highlighting the plight of farmers and demanding reforms in the electoral system.

Hazare, who led a popular movement in 2011 seeking the establishment of an anti-corruption ombudsman, said three-and-a-half years have passed since the BJP assumed office at the Centre, but the government has not yet been able to implement the Lokpal Bill.

On the agriculture front, he said that the farmers were not getting remunerative prices for their crops.

The Goods and Services Tax has done nothing good for the common man, he claimed.

He said the time has come for effecting changes in the country's electoral system.

Lamenting that even after 70 years of achieving Independence, democracy, in its true sense, was yet to come to India, Hazare earlier said in Agra, "We do not want a government of capitalists. No (Narendra) Modi, no Rahul (Gandhi). We want a government which works for farmers' interests."

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal had taken part in Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011. Subsequently, he had parted ways with the social activist and launched his own political outfit.

