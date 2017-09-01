Anitha, the face of NEET protests, commits suicide after failing to get admission

S Anitha, the spirited Dalit girl from Tamil Nadu who moved the Supreme Court against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), committed suicide on Friday after failing to get into a medical college.

The girl was found hanging at her house in a Tamil Nadu village, police said.

Anitha had secured 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in Plus Two examination and had crossed the cut-off for medical admission by scoring 196.75.

She would have easily gotten through any medical college in Tamil Nadu had the top court not passed an order making NEET merit list the basis for MBBS courses. Anitha had only scored 86 in the NEET examination and hence, missed out on her dream medical course.

The daughter of a daily wage earner, Anitha had dreamed of becoming a doctor.

Tamil Nadu has been resisting NEET arguing that the state board students, especially from rural areas, were not ready for it and CBSE-board students would have an advantage over the state board students.

On August 22, the Supreme Court finally directed Tamil Nadu to follow the NEET merit list to complete medical admission processes and dismissed any possibility of exemption from the national test.

Anitha had approached the apex court last month opposing a plea seeking admissions to undergraduate medical courses only on the basis of the NEET score.

Although she could not get admission to MBBS, she had the high score to secure the admission for several other courses, including engineering.

She was even reportedly offered a seat in the prestigious state-run Madras Institute of Technology for aeronautical engineering.

The police said they were investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the residents held a 'road roko' in the village, slamming the AIADMK-led state government for the death of the girl.

"District police superintendent, district collector and other senior officials are present on the spot for coordinating the legalities post the death of the girl," a police official told PTI.

The body has been taken to a government hospital for autopsy, he said.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar told reporters that he was deeply pained by the death of the girl.

Education Minister C Sengottaiyan expressed grief and anguish and said steps were being taken to prepare students for any competitive exam. He said such instances must never be repeated.

DMK working president MK Stalin expressed concern over the death of the girl and called the government "inept".

"Students are the future of the nation and they should never attempt to do such things," he said while asking the state government to own up responsibility for the death.

Various political parties have been cornering the state government for its failure to get exemption from the NEET.

Actor Rajinikanth also condoled the death of the teenage girl.

"What has happened to Anitha is extremely unfortunate. My heart goes out to all the pain and agony she would have undergone before taking the drastic step. My condolences to her family," he said in a tweet.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalan, a Dalit leader, expressed anguish at the death of the girl and said no student should attempt ending their lives as there were a lot of opportunities to pass examinations.

(With PTI inputs)