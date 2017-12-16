App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 16, 2017 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh to be positioned as education hub: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said his government wants to develop the state as an education and knowledge hub and is utilising infotech in a big way to achieve this goal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said his government wants to develop the state as an education and knowledge hub and is utilising infotech in a big way to achieve this goal.

Speaking at an event here, he emphasised on the importance of education.

"Education is very essential. Without education man can not develop. So I appeal to parents to give good education to their children instead of giving property.

"Once a child gets educated, he can earn crores of rupees. Education is key to human development," he said.

related news

The chief minister was addressing a three-day conference, 'Transforming Education Conference for Humanity (TECH) 2017', here.

The Andhra Pradesh government has been utilising informational technology in a big way to usher in large-scale changes in the management of administration, Naidu said.

The government's aim is to position Andhra Pradesh as a hub of education and knowledge, he added.

Naidu said the government has established 1,500 call centres to get quick information on welfare schemes being implemented in the state.

"My aim is to place Andhra Pradesh among the best three states in the country by 2022 and No. 1 in utilisation of IT."

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Human Resources Development Satyapal Singh underlined the need for modern education, an area in which India lags behind.

He rued that 19 million children in the age group of under-8 don't have access to education.

Singh said the Union government will consider the request of the Andhra Pradesh government to establish a Centre of Excellence in Visakhapatnam.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.