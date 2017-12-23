App
Dec 21, 2017 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An old beggar rescued in Rae Bareli turns out to be a crorepati from Tamil Nadu

The Aadhaar card revealed that the man was in fact Mutthaiya Nadar, who hails from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. Further, the document turned out to be details regarding the Fixed deposit he had in his bank that amounted to Rs 1,06,92,731

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Truth is stranger than fiction is an old saying.  Residents of Rae Bareli had no idea that they will see it for real. The locals in the city rescued a 'beggar'  who was, in fact, a millionaire from the state of Tamil Nadu.

Swami Bhaskar, from Swami Prabodh Paramhans Inter College, met an old beggar in Ralpur town on 13th December. When Swami tried to communicate with him he understood that the man spoke an unrecognisable language and was in desperate need of food and care, as reported by News18.

He was taken to a shelter run by the Swami to provide him with basic care. The staff at the shelter asked him to take a bath. The stuff that he was carrying had some documents that revealed startling details. He was carrying an Aadhaar card, some bank documents, and a key.

The Aadhaar card revealed that the man was Mutthaiya Nadar who hails from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. The bank documents said that his bank Fixed Deposit amounted to Rs 1,06,92,731!

When the surprised rescuers contacted the family based on the information received from the Aadhaar card, the entire story unravelled. The family members revealed Nadar is a rich businessman from Tamil Nadu who got lost while on a pilgrimage last June. The family, who believed that he was probably abducted after being drugged, were searching for him but had failed to track him down since then.

The family members rushed to Rae Bareli after getting the information and have reportedly taken him back to home through a flight.

tags #India #Rae Bareli #Tamil Nadu

