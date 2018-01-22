Amma two-wheeler scheme to begin from February 24: Govt

The Amma Two Wheeler Scheme which would allow women to purchase mopeds by availing 50 percent government subsidy will begin from February 24, coinciding with 70th birth anniversary of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The AIADMK had announced in its manifesto that women would receive a maximum 50 percent government subsidy for purchase of mopeds or scooters with less than 125 cubic capacity. In an release today, the government said women planning to purchase a two-wheeler under the scheme would receive maximum 50 percent or Rs 25,000 as government subsidy.

Those women in the age group of 18-40 and have an annual income of less than Rs 2.50 lakh are eligible for the scheme. Preferences will be given to families run by a woman, a widower, disabled women and transgenders. Only one person from a family was eligible for the scheme, it said.