App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 11, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amitabh Bachchan scores 80 million followers on social media

The 75-year-old star is active on media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, among others and has a personal blog on Tumblr.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has crossed a collective fan following of 80 million on social media.

The 75-year-old star is active on media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, among others and has a personal blog on Tumblr.

Bachchan tweeted to express his gratitude to his followers.

"BAAAADUUUMBAAAAAAA! LISTEN TO THIS DEAR ALL Ef (extended family)... Collective social media followers reaches... Hold your breath... 80 MILLION... 80 MILLION! Thank you for making this happen!" he wrote.

The actor currently has 31.7 million followers on the microblogging site, with 27.6 million on Facebook and 6.2 million on Instagram.

tags #Amitabh Bachchan #Current Affairs #entertainmant #Facebook #India #social media #Twitter

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.