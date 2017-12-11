Amitabh Bachchan scores 80 million followers on social media

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has crossed a collective fan following of 80 million on social media.

The 75-year-old star is active on media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, among others and has a personal blog on Tumblr.

Bachchan tweeted to express his gratitude to his followers.

"BAAAADUUUMBAAAAAAA! LISTEN TO THIS DEAR ALL Ef (extended family)... Collective social media followers reaches... Hold your breath... 80 MILLION... 80 MILLION! Thank you for making this happen!" he wrote.

The actor currently has 31.7 million followers on the microblogging site, with 27.6 million on Facebook and 6.2 million on Instagram.