Jan 02, 2018 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah's first speech in Parliament likely to be on GST

A party leader said Shah would deliver his speech in the Upper House on the proposed legislation, which sought to replace an ordinance issued in September to give effect to certain decisions of the GST Council.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP chief Amit Shah is likely to deliver his maiden speech in Parliament when the Rajya Sabha debates a Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

A party leader said Shah would deliver his speech in the Upper House on the proposed legislation, which sought to replace an ordinance issued in September to give effect to certain decisions of the GST Council.

The bill may come up for a discussion in a day or two, the BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on Friday. Shah had made his maiden entry to Parliament during the session as a Rajya Sabha member.

The introduction of the GST is projected by the BJP as a major tax reform. Shah had earlier said the new tax regime had led to an "economic integration" of the country.

