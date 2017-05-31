App
May 30, 2017 10:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah in Gujarat tomorrow as BJP gears up for assembly polls

He will be reaching out to the people and educating them about the welfare schemes started in last three years by the central government.

Ahead of state assembly polls next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will visit Gujarat tomorrow to meet booth-level party workers.

As part of his 110-day countrywide tour, Shah will be on a one-day visit to Gujarat. He will start his visit with tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district, BJP said in a statement.

Shah will reach out to the people in Chhota Udepur district and educate them about the various welfare schemes started in last three years by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, it added.

He will also hold meetings with booth-level workers in Devaliya and Bodeli villages and will discuss the party's strategy for the coming polls.

He will also listen to the problem of tribals and will have lunch with booth in-charge of Devaiya village, the party said.

Later in the evening, the BJP president will address a meeting of party workers in Akota in Vadodara.

