'Amazon Obhijaan' to release in 9 UK theatres

'Amazon Obhijaan' will be the first Indian Bengali film to be released theatrically in the United Kingdom.

The film, a sequel to Bengali blockbuster 'Chander Pahar', will hit the big screens on January 12 in nine theatres of England, targeting over 100 screenings in a week, a spokesman of the film's UK-based distribution partner said.

"Amazon Obhijaan (Amazon Adventures) will be initially released in nine places in the UK through Cineworld chain — Feltham, Wood Green, Ilford, Milton Keynes, Birmingham Broad Street, Bradford, Leeds. The movie will also find screen space at The Odeon Trafford Centre, Manchester and Safari Cinema, Harrow, London," the spokesman said.

"We have also lined up two other films 'Meghnadbodh Rahosyo' and 'Mayurakshi' for release in the UK theatres," he said.

The Kamaleswar Mukherjee-directed film, extensively shot in the rain forests of Brazil, will be released in India on December 22 in six languages — Bengali, Hindi, Odia, Assamese, Tamil and Telugu.

SVF Director Mahendra Soni said, "We have invested very heavily on the production and visual effects to deliver a world-class product to the Indian audiences - living here and in the UK."

'Amazon Obhijaan' is the sequel to the 2013 film 'Chander Pahar' (Mountain of the Moon). While 'Chander Pahar' was based on the children's adventure classic by writer Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay, the story and scripting of the sequel is the brainchild of doctor-turned-director Mukherjee.

Bengali actor Dev enacts the role of adventurer Shankar while David James of Brazil and Svetlana Gulakova of Russia also play significant roles in the movie.