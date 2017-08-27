Amazon approaches consumer commission, claims to be not responsible for faulty products it sold

Moneycontrol News

E-commerce giant, Amazon, will approach the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) claiming that it is not liable for the defects in any product it sells. The firm is approaching the commission to challenge the decision of the Chandigarh State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

The Chandigarh State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission had earlier made a decision that labelled Amazon responsible for the products it sold. Hindustan Times reported that the decision came after the district forum received a complaint from a resident of the city named Gopal Krishna.

As per the report, the man had bought a Xiaomi mobile phone through the website on 11th May, 2016. The handset became defective within a couple of months. After the mobile company declined to repair the model on time, Gopal wrote to Amazon which asked for a 'dead on arrival report' from the customer care. However, the executives declined to issue the certificate.

After this experience, Gopal sent a legal notice to both Xiaomi and Amazon followed by a complaint to the district forum in August 2016. The forum ordered Xiaomi and Amazon to jointly refund Rs 9998 i.e. the cost of the mobile phone along with Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 5000 towards litigation expenses.

In response to Amazon’s contention that it can’t be held liable, as it is only providing a platform for sales, the forum stated that the online portals are liable to defects in items purchased through them.

Amazon Seller Service Private Limited has now approached the NCDRC with the same plea. The case will be heard by the NCDRC in the coming month.