App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 24, 2017 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amarinder Singh writes to Arun Jaitley on GST on food preparations

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has written to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking immediate withdrawal of 5 percent GST on food stuff in containers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has written to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking immediate withdrawal of 5 percent GST on food stuff in containers intended for free distribution to the economically weaker sections of the society.

Dubbing the imposition of this tax as a "retrograde step", Amarinder stressed on the need to introduce welfare programmes for the economically weaker sections (EWS) at a time when farmers were reeling under debt and committing suicide, underlining the increasing gap between the rich and the poor.

Citing the draft notification on this new tax, the chief minister said such a tax would have the sole effect of the state government being taxed by the Centre for running welfare schemes, as the states would be required to pay CGST on such items.

Seeking Jaitley’s personal intervention in the matter, the chief minister demanded a review of the decision and roll back of the decision in larger public interest, according to an official release here today.

The GST Council, in its 22nd meeting on October 16, 2017, decided on a 5 percent GST on food preparations in unit containers, meant for free distribution to economically weaker sections of the society, it said.

Under the notification, CGST has been pegged at 2.5 percent and the state government will also be charged at the same rate, it said.

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.