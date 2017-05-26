App
May 26, 2017 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amarinder condoles death of KPS Gill

In his condolence message, the Punjab chief minister said Gill's role in restoring peace and stability to Punjab cannot be undermined or forgotten.

Amarinder condoles death of KPS Gill

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today condoled the death of former state Director General of Police KPS Gill, recalling his "invaluable contribution to bringing peace back to the state from the grip of militancy".

In his condolence message, the chief minister said Gill's role in restoring peace and stability to Punjab cannot be undermined or forgotten.

"He continues to be emulated by the police and security personnel around the country, as an example of how the most complex of problems can be resolved with grit and determination," Singh said.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies for the bereaved family, the chief minister said his thoughts and prayers were with them in this hour of grief.

Gill, who is credited with rooting out militancy in Punjab, passed away this afternoon at the age of 82.

An IPS officer, Gill was the chief of Punjab Police from 1988 to 1990 and then again from 1991 until his retirement from service in 1995.

He is credited with breaking the backbone of Khalistani terrorism in Punjab and finally eliminating it.

Gill was also an Advisor (Security) to the Government of Chhattisgarh for a year in 2006-07.

