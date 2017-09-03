App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 03, 2017 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alphons Kannanthanam: An IAS officer turned politician

Kannanthanam shot to fame for his anti-encroachment drive against thousands of illegal constructions during his stint as commissioner of Delhi Development Authority in 1990s.

Alphons Kannanthanam: An IAS officer turned politician

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Alphons Kannanthanam began his political journey by becoming an independent MLA backed by the CPI(M) in Kerala in 2006 but joined the BJP in 2011.

Kannanthanam, a 1979 batch IAS officer, quit his high- profile career and plunged into electoral politics by successfully contesting from Kanjirappally in Kottayam district.

Though he was offered a second chance by the Left in the next assembly polls, Kannanthanam, in a surprise move, turned down the offer, saying that he wanted to shift his activities to the national level.

Later, Kannanthanam, known for his strong anti-corruption stance, joined the saffron party and went on to become the member of the national executive.

Born in a non-electrified Manimala village in Kottayam district to a World War II veteran, he pioneered the literacy movement in India as district collector of Kottayam by making it the first 100 per cent literate town in India in 1989.

During his stint as IAS officer, Kannanthanam served in different key positions. He shot into fame when he was the commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority during 1990s and his anti-encroachment drive against thousands of illegal constructions gave him the name 'demolition man'.

He retired from the IAS and was elected as an Independent member of the Kerala Assembly from Kanjirappally from 2006 to 2011.

Kannanthanam is a member of the committee set up to prepare the final draft of the National Education Policy, 2017. He has authored a book -- Making A Difference.

In 1994, he was featured in Time magazine's list of 100 Young Global Leaders.

Induction of Kannanthanam, who is a practicing advocate, into the NDA cabinet is widely seen as a move of the BJP to make inroads in the Christian belt in the state.

BJP state president Kummanom Rajasekharan termed his induction into the cabinet as an 'Onam gift' of the NDA government, while the state is all set to celebrate its harvest festival tomorrow.

Veteran BJP leader O Rajagopal and P C Thomas, leader of a Kerala Congress faction were the other Keralities who become ministers in the NDA governments earlier.

tags #CabinetReshuffle

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.