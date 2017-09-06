App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 06, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

All stakeholders must work to preserve Myanmar's unity: PM Modi

Modi's first bilateral visit here comes at a time when the Myanmarese government is facing international pressure over the 125,000 Rohingya refugees that have poured across the Bangladeshi border in just two weeks after Myanmar's military crackdown in the Rakhine state.

All stakeholders must work to preserve Myanmar's unity: PM Modi

India said today that it shares Myanmar's concerns over the violence in the Rakhine state and asked all stakeholders to preserve the country's unity and territorial integrity, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Modi's first bilateral visit here comes at a time when the Myanmarese government is facing international pressure over the 125,000 Rohingya refugees that have poured across the Bangladeshi border in just two weeks after Myanmar's military crackdown in the Rakhine state.

The prime minister, at a joint press statement with Suu Kyi, also asserted that India stands by Myanmar amid the challenges the country is facing.

Modi and Suu Kyi held talks and discussed ways to further cement the bilateral relations.

After the talks, Modi said India shares concerns over the violence in the Rakhine state where there has been a loss of innocent lives of people and military personnel.

He said that when it comes to the peace process or solving a problem, "We want all stake holders to work towards preserving Myanmar's unity and territorial integrity."

Suu Kyi, in her remarks, thanked India for taking a strong stand on the terror threat that Myanmar faced recently.

She said together India and Myanmar can ensure that terrorism is not allowed to take root on their soil or on the soil of neighbouring countries.

Hundreds have died since Rohingya militants raided police posts in Myanmar's Rakhine State las month.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called for the Muslims of Rakhine state to be given either nationality or legal status, and voiced concern about violence that has since late August forced nearly 125,000 people to flee and risk destabilising the region.

tags #Aung San Suu Kyi #Current Affairs #India #Myanmar #Narendra Modi #Rakhine

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.