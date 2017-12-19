App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 19, 2017 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

All Bihar villages will be electrified by month-end: Bihar Dy CM

"Now, there will be no problem of power connection in any village of the state as all the villages will be electrified by December 27," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said all the villages of the state would be electrified by the end of this month.

Modi added that by May 2018, electricity would reach 10,000 human habitations ("tola") and not a single of these habitations would remain without electricity.

Modi added that by May 2018, electricity would reach 10,000 human habitations ("tola") and not a single of these habitations would remain without electricity.

The BJP leader was addressing a two-day national conference on "Agroforestry Systems For Water Stressed Areas", organised by the Forestry Research and Extension Centre, Patna and Institute of Forest Productivity, Ranchi.

Modi, who also holds the finance and environment and forest portfolios, stated that the work on installing separate feeders for irrigation under the Centre's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore, had begun.

"In the next two years, farmers will not require diesel (to run pumpsets for fetching water) for irrigation. Rather, they will opt for electricity-based irrigation," he said.

