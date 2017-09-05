App
Sep 05, 2017 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akshay Kumar to be Kwality's brand ambassador for another 2 years

Leading dairy firm Kwality Ltd on Tuesday said it has renewed contract with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador for the next two years.

The company had signed up the actor as brand ambassador in October 2015 for two years, according to a BSE filing.

Kwality Ltd's President and Head Business Transformation Nawal Sharma said, "We are currently in the process of creating a strong consumer brand as we are shifting our product-mix rapidly towards consumer products with the launch of fresh and differentiated value-added products."

He said the company believes that having the right brand ambassador would help in brand building and instilling confidence among consumers towards the products.

"Akshay Kumar is an epitome of fitness and all age groups look up to him for his healthy and active lifestyle. He is an ideal fit for our brand," he said.

Since February 2017, the company has launched three value-added products i.e. UHT Milk, cream in tetra packs and flavoured Milk.

"Further, over the next 5-6 quarters, we would roll out 6-8 high-margin and differentiated value-added products in categories such as cottage-cheese, yoghurts, cheese, table- butter, milk-shakes and ghee, among others," he said.

Incorporated in 1992, Kwality has milk processing capacity of 4.3 million litres per day through its six state- of-the-art plants strategically located close to key northern markets.

The company has established procurement network comprising 3,50,000 farmer families across 4,700 villages in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.

